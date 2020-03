If you can get past the annoying voiceover (sorry, Ecogeek) then this video showing off Ohio Aerospace Institute NASA's solid-state aircraft concept is pretty cool. They're engineless, solar-powered and somewhat creepily resemble the mass production Evangelion units in flight, so it'd be sweet if these puppies (birds?) ever saw the light of day to make our jet-setting ways a little less harmful to the environment. I just hope they have a space-age barf bag to go with it.

[Ecogeek via TechEBlog]