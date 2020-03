Yes, I still play with action figures. I spent a bit of time today playing with the Optimus Prime toy that I got today to give you this video review of how easy it is to unfurl into robot-ness, and who would win in a fight: New Optimus Prime vs. Old Optimus Prime vs. R2D2 vs. iPod vs. Moto Q. The results may scare you.

Well, maybe not scare you, but you'll have a new found respect for Autobots and the ease of Ikea DIY.

Hands-on With the New Optimus Prime Transformer [Gizmodo]