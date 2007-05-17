Video: One Seriously Pimped-Out Wheelchair

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This, my friends, is the sweetest wheelchair around. The Gryphon Shield, designed by Jesse Leaman, is loaded with more features than Snoop Dogg's Escalade. It's got a rear-view camera, exterior and interior lights, built-in air conditioning, storage compartments, a water tank, a webcam, and a laptop equipped with WiFi, a DVD player, and voice- activated software to control it. Oh, and it's an electric wheelchair that can tool around at a pretty good clip to boot.

Jesse hopes to get these features on a whole series of chairs so more people can have the opportunity to use them. Having seen this thing in action, that's something we can fully get behind; the Gryphon Shield is awesome. Be sure to check out the Leaman Potential website for more info on the Gryphon Shield and the inventor himself. â€“Adam Frucci with video by Richard Blakeley

Gryphon Shield [Leaman Potential]

