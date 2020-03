Billy Gates was on the Today Show this morning showing off his fancy new table. Want to see it in action rather than just in photos? Check the video above for all sorts of goodness of it being used for all sorts of applications, such as playing with photos, wirelessly pulling photos off a camera, and ordering and paying for food using credit cards. It looks pretty neat, I have to say.

So what do you think, are you ready to drop $10,000 on this bad boy or what?