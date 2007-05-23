Video & Gallery: Seiko's E-Ink Spectrum for the Ladies

We clued you in to the Seiko Spectrum for women last month, but a still photo doesn't really do justice to its extra-smooth E-Ink display. That's why we've got video and a series of still photos. What we don't have yet is a ship date or a price on this, but it's likely to be sometime this fall, and at a price that you can't afford. Seriously, this will be so limited edition, it makes Seiko's F1 Honda masterpiece look like a McDonald's happy meal prize.