Vicious New Santa Rosa's LG X-Note Laptops Throw Exclusive Party with Korean Nymphs

lg1.jpgAccording to the Far East wires, a group of vicious LG X-Note laptops powered by the Intel Santa Rosa chipsets have been seen in a korean park while enjoying an exclusive picnic with two young cyborg nymphs. Two of the bigger notebook computers respond to the names of LG X-Note R500 and E500 (aka Biff and Joey Four Fingers), dangerous and armed with NVIDIA 8600M and 8400M cards and 15.4-inch screens. Meanwhile the MB500 (Rocco), R405 (Sammy D.) and the ultraportable R200 (Little Timmy) come with 15, 14 and 12.1-inch displays.

All the members of the gang include 802.11n wireless capabilities built-in except for the E500, which only has 802.11a/b/g. An extra photo of one of the usual uspects and full description after the jump.

lg2.jpg

R500-UP75K

15,4 WSXGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7500 2.2 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800
2GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS 256MBC
160GB Hard Drive
Super-Multi DVD recorded
802.11n

R500-UP73K

15,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7300 2.0 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800
2GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 128MB
160GB Hard Drive
Super-Multi DVD recorded
802.11n

R405-SP71K

14,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7100 1.8 GHz, 2MB cache, FSB800
1GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 256MBC
160GB Hard Drive
Super-Multi DVD recorded
802.11n

E500-SP71K

15,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7100 1.8 GHz, 2MB cache, FSB800
1GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 256MBC
120GB Hard Drive
Super-Multi DVD recorded
802.11n

R200-SP73K

12,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7300 2.0 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800
1GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 128MB
120GB Hard Drive
Super-Multi DVD recorded
802.11n

R500-UP75K

15" XGA LCD (130-degree vision)
Intel T7500 2.2 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800
2GB RAM
ATI Mobility Radeon X2300 HD 128MB
160GB Hard Drive
Como recorder
802.11n

Press release (Korean) [LG Korea]

