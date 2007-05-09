Vicious New Santa Rosa's LG X-Note Laptops Throw Exclusive Party with Korean Nymphs

According to the Far East wires, a group of vicious LG X-Note laptops powered by the Intel Santa Rosa chipsets have been seen in a korean park while enjoying an exclusive picnic with two young cyborg nymphs. Two of the bigger notebook computers respond to the names of LG X-Note R500 and E500 (aka Biff and Joey Four Fingers), dangerous and armed with NVIDIA 8600M and 8400M cards and 15.4-inch screens. Meanwhile the MB500 (Rocco), R405 (Sammy D.) and the ultraportable R200 (Little Timmy) come with 15, 14 and 12.1-inch displays.

All the members of the gang include 802.11n wireless capabilities built-in except for the E500, which only has 802.11a/b/g. An extra photo of one of the usual uspects and full description after the jump.

R500-UP75K 15,4 WSXGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7500 2.2 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800

2GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS 256MBC

160GB Hard Drive

Super-Multi DVD recorded

802.11n R500-UP73K 15,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7300 2.0 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800

2GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 128MB

160GB Hard Drive

Super-Multi DVD recorded

802.11n R405-SP71K 14,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7100 1.8 GHz, 2MB cache, FSB800

1GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 256MBC

160GB Hard Drive

Super-Multi DVD recorded

802.11n E500-SP71K 15,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7100 1.8 GHz, 2MB cache, FSB800

1GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 256MBC

120GB Hard Drive

Super-Multi DVD recorded

802.11n R200-SP73K 12,4 WXGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7300 2.0 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800

1GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 128MB

120GB Hard Drive

Super-Multi DVD recorded

802.11n R500-UP75K 15" XGA LCD (130-degree vision)

Intel T7500 2.2 GHz, 4MB cache, FSB800

2GB RAM

ATI Mobility Radeon X2300 HD 128MB

160GB Hard Drive

Como recorder

802.11n

Press release (Korean) [LG Korea]