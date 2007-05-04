Bluetooth Speaker: High in Style, Small in Size

For the most part, speakers this small never sound good, but we won't judge until we try, and with looks like this, how could we not wanna try? The credit cardâ€“sized VX-818 is 1.3cm thick and it connects to any Bluetooth-enabled gadget doubling as a speaker or a hands-free device. Don't have a Bluetooth phone? You can also connect via a miniUSB port, standard audio jacks, and both line-in and line-out jacks. The VX-818 also has touch-sensitive controls (what sexy gadget doesn't nowadays). No word on pricing, but we wouldn't mind having one of these in our gadget bag.

Product Page [via SlashPhone]