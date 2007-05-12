Vending Machine Gives Out Free Drinks for Watching Ads

Thirsty? Out of cash? Don't worry, if you're near one of these Japanese MediCafe vending machines, it'll give you a drink for free. Not because you've got a pretty face, because you don't. No, it doles out free drinks as a reward for you watching an advertisement on its built-in video screen.

Now I hate pervasive advertising as much as, if not more than, the next guy, but this is awesome. Its rare that you actually get rewarded for watching an ad, even when it's so very valuable to advertisers. I'll watch all the ads you want, just give me free stuff. I'm not a complicated man.

Product Page [via Digital World Tokyo]