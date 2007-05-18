Velcro 2.0 Can Support 8x More Weight Than Current Version

You'd think an invention like Velcro couldn't be redesigned, but don't tell that to Leonard Duffy. The 66-year-old architect has created a new Velcro he dubs "slidingly engaging fasteners." The fasteners don't make that tearing noise when you unfasten them, they don't wear down, and they can support 8x more weight than today's Velcro.

They can be used on anything from sneakers to ski gloves to a waterproof cast (shown above) that Duffy calls the Unitary Wrap. I don't think I've used anything with Velcro since I was a kid, but the thought of a removable, waterproof cast sounds pretty cool.

