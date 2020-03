If you're somehow stuck with a notebook that doesn't sport a video or a D-Sub output but are feeling that multiple-monitor itch (for "productivity," right?) as long as you've got a USB port, you're in luck. The USB-RGB is a dongle that lets you add an extra monitor to your system via USB. The $87 price tag strikes me as a bit high, but I'm kind of a cheapskate—I'm good with one monitor per computer.

Product Page [I-O Data via Akihabara News]