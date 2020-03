My problem with webcams is that most have no way to record the happenings in the dark. How am I supposed to sell my completely legal home movies without the other finding out that I'm recording said legal movies? This USB Snakecam solves that problem with two IR LEDs that make it possible to record what is happening in the dark. It also has seven white LEDs on the underside so it can function as a USB lamp when not recording hot and steamy 350k pixel images. $22.

Product Page [Via EverythingUSB]