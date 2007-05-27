USB Plasma Ball Melds the Best of 1970s Technology With USB

You know those plasma balls you had when you were a kid? The ones that arced electricity to your fingertip when you touched it? Well, this is just like that, except smaller and USBier.

You probably guessed by now that it was from Brando, but only costs $16, so it makes for quite a cool desk toy. We suppose that it's only fitting that other 70s tech makes it into USB form now, so look forward to USB eight-balls, USB goldfish platform shoes, and USB really, really tight pants from Brando.

Product Page [Brando]