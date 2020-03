USB Fishbowl Makes Childrearing Look Difficult

Marketed in Korea, this USB Fishtank is the perfect thing for a desk jockey that's too lazy to actually turn and take care of its fish. See, the USB connection hooks up to a software suite with a virtual fishtank, and whatever you do on the software fishtank—make bubbles, change the water temperature, or monitor the filter device—will be replicated in the actual fish tank.

Best of all, there's a monitor built into the tank so you can avoid even looking at it. Why not just cut out the actual fish tank and make this thing a software-only affair?

A computer raises fishes? [AVING]