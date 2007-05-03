USB Fishbowl Makes Childrearing Look Difficult

Marketed in Korea, this USB Fishtank is the perfect thing for a desk jockey that's too lazy to actually turn and take care of its fish. See, the USB connection hooks up to a software suite with a virtual fishtank, and whatever you do on the software fishtankâ€”make bubbles, change the water temperature, or monitor the filter deviceâ€”will be replicated in the actual fish tank.

Best of all, there's a monitor built into the tank so you can avoid even looking at it. Why not just cut out the actual fish tank and make this thing a software-only affair?

A computer raises fishes? [AVING]