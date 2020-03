Sometimes the most simple shape can bring back a lot of fond memories. Remember the days of elementary school and the school supply lists? Call me a bit of a geek but I was always fond of the classic pink eraser and now it has been converted over to a more modern application in the form of a USB flash drive. The eraser flash drive is made by the folks at Outofstock (which could be a very misleading company name). The 1GB model will set you back $75.

