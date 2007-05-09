USB Business Card is Just so Practical

Why carry around business cards that are portable and cheap when you can carry something around that's much bulkier and more expensive? That's what you'll do if you go with Solid Alliance's brilliant idea of printing your business card on a USB thumb drive. Sure, you won't be able to carry around more than a couple, and you'll offend people by deeming them uncardworthy, but I'm pretty sure your current business card can't be loaded up with photos of your giving the camera a thumbs up or double shooter in various poses.

