USB Big Fan Evaporates Sweat With Style

We've seen USB fans before, but none this big. Plug this USB Big Fan from Brando into a USB port, and its huge blades dole out the coolness in great gobs, all the while looking like an orange and white Creamsicle.

Running on either USB power or four AA batteries, you can even hang this 7-inch-tall fan on the wall. Its 180-degree adjustable stand brings that ventilation to just the right spot. As the summer warmth begins to waft its way toward us from southern climes, this is starting to look like a cost-effective way to stay cool for just $11.50.

Product Page [Brando]