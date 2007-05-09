Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

USB Big Fan Evaporates Sweat With Style

bigfan_front.jpg

We've seen USB fans before, but none this big. Plug this USB Big Fan from Brando into a USB port, and its huge blades dole out the coolness in great gobs, all the while looking like an orange and white Creamsicle.

Running on either USB power or four AA batteries, you can even hang this 7-inch-tall fan on the wall. Its 180-degree adjustable stand brings that ventilation to just the right spot. As the summer warmth begins to waft its way toward us from southern climes, this is starting to look like a cost-effective way to stay cool for just $11.50. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles