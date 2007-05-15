Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

U.S. Government Might Want to Censor Google Earth

google-earth1small.jpgWe've already seen some countries get uncomfortable with Google Earth's satellite images. You know, countries like Pakistan and North Korea. Well, it seems like a government closer to home might want Google to tone it down a bit: the U.S. government.

Vice Admiral Robert Murrett, head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, recently stated that the government is increasingly uncomfortable with the images being available online. They might take steps such as cutting funding of satellite companies that provide Google with the images, which would be a pretty weak move on their part. No word on whether or not they'll ban YouTube in the U.S. until they agree to take this video down. You know you're in trouble when you're taking free speech cues from North Korea. â€“Adam Frucci

Information Week [via Boy Genius Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles