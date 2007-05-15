U.S. Government Might Want to Censor Google Earth

We've already seen some countries get uncomfortable with Google Earth's satellite images. You know, countries like Pakistan and North Korea. Well, it seems like a government closer to home might want Google to tone it down a bit: the U.S. government.

Vice Admiral Robert Murrett, head of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, recently stated that the government is increasingly uncomfortable with the images being available online. They might take steps such as cutting funding of satellite companies that provide Google with the images, which would be a pretty weak move on their part. No word on whether or not they'll ban YouTube in the U.S. until they agree to take this video down. You know you're in trouble when you're taking free speech cues from North Korea.

Information Week [via Boy Genius Report]