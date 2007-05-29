Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

U.S. Army Future Combat System: Like Battlefield 2142, But in Real Life

futurecombat.jpgIt's Memorial Day, so CNET got into the act by putting together a rundown of some of the Army's Future Combat System, which "envisions a family of high-tech gear including sensors, aerial drones, and manned and unmanned ground vehicles, all fully networked and linked to individual soldiers" that will ultimately help save lives.

– Matt Buchanan

The system's development timeline stretches into the next decade, but some of it might see some action by the next fiscal year, which starts in October. While I think the Class I Unmanned Aerial vehicle is pretty cool, admittedly I'm fairly smitten by the Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle solely because it's controlled with a modified Xbox 360 controller.

The Army's vision for soldier tech [CNET via CrunchGear]

