Updated Nike+ Armband - Now You See the Screen

Nike's quietly rolled out a second-generation Nike+ Sport Armband for the iPod Nano, which incidentally fixes what could be biggest mistake on the first one: the inability to see the screen.

In the 2nd-gen version, Nike's cut a hole so you can see what the hell's going on with your workout, but it still keeps the same fabric and still holds the Nike+iPod receiver. It's $29.95, and you can grab one over at the Apple store. Too bad Nike didn't fix the problem we had, which was the instantaneous crushing of the iPod when we put this on our biceps because our muscles were too huge. Ha, ha. Just kidding. We have no muscles.

Product Page [Apple via iLounge]