Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Updated Nike+ Armband - Now You See the Screen

ipodnikeband.jpgNike's quietly rolled out a second-generation Nike+ Sport Armband for the iPod Nano, which incidentally fixes what could be biggest mistake on the first one: the inability to see the screen.

In the 2nd-gen version, Nike's cut a hole so you can see what the hell's going on with your workout, but it still keeps the same fabric and still holds the Nike+iPod receiver. It's $29.95, and you can grab one over at the Apple store. Too bad Nike didn't fix the problem we had, which was the instantaneous crushing of the iPod when we put this on our biceps because our muscles were too huge. Ha, ha. Just kidding. We have no muscles. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Apple via iLounge]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles