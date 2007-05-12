Up Close and Personal with Krell's $1,200 iPod Dock

Looking for a way to pamper your iPod? Audio giant Krell showed off its first ever iPod dock at the Home Entertainment Show 2007 in New York today. The $1,200 dock (which is the most expensive iPod accessory out there) was just finished yesterday. Krell reps affectionately call it "The Kid." To serious audiophiles who scoff at the iPod, Krell has this to say: "You can ignore or you can embrace it." From the looks of the dock, we're glad they did the latter.

Krell