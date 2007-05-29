Unofficial Modbook Gets Dated, More Spec Details

Remember the Modbook that peeked its head out back in January during MacWorld? It is readying for shipping, and more details about the specs have also surfaced. For those still clueless what the hell I'm talking about: the Modbook is an Apple MacBook that has been modded into a tablet PC by the folks at The Other World Computing and will be sold to the masses.

This tablet can be customized with up to 3GB of memory, a 7200rpm drive, and you can even ditch the optical drive in favor of another hard drive. You will have to definitely pay for it, though. Prices for the Modbook begin at $2,279, and they will begin shipping in June.

Product Page [Via jkOnTheRun]