Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Unofficial Modbook Gets Dated, More Spec Details

modbook.png

Remember the Modbook that peeked its head out back in January during MacWorld? It is readying for shipping, and more details about the specs have also surfaced. For those still clueless what the hell I'm talking about: the Modbook is an Apple MacBook that has been modded into a tablet PC by the folks at The Other World Computing and will be sold to the masses.

This tablet can be customized with up to 3GB of memory, a 7200rpm drive, and you can even ditch the optical drive in favor of another hard drive. You will have to definitely pay for it, though. Prices for the Modbook begin at $2,279, and they will begin shipping in June. –Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via jkOnTheRun]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles