Unique BBQ Grills for the Average Joe

You may think you are a badass for being a self-proclaimed "griller," but once you round up the troops for a true summer party, the truth will be unveiled that your so-called "grilling" is done on a $50 Wal-Mart jobber of a grill. Any respect you previously thought you had is now gone. This is where the fine folks at Cool Hunting come in. They have rounded up nine very awesome grills that will make you not look like the toolbag faux griller like the Wal-Mart jobber does. Check 'em out and go from zero to hero (yes, I said it) in a flash.

Nine BBQs [Via Dethroner]