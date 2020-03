This is the work of Christian Aldo of Canada. It was part of a vinyl record art show, and he created this very steampunk-esque record player. The funny thing is that he had no idea what steampunk even is. As you may know, we are quite obsessed with it around these parts, and this record player is a mighty fine piece of art, but I just wonder what it would look like if Aldo actually designed it to be a steampunk record player.

Steampunk turntable [Boing Boing]