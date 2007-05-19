Unconfirmed: Nokia 8600 Looking Better, Getting More Specs

We saw the 8600 back in April when it was posted on Carphone Warehouse, but now someone's posted an "official" picture of it in the mobile review forums.

Along with the picture, which looks tons better than the render last time, there are more specs as well. The phone will have Series 40, a 2-megapixel camera, quad-band GPRS/EDGE, Bluetooth, and a QVGA display. That's pretty much all we know for now, but it's been approved by the FCC, so it'll probably be released somewhere sometime soon.

I'm not usually keen on Nokia's designs, but this 8600 looks pretty darn hot.

Forums [Mobile Review via Unwired View]