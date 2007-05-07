Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Uncle Milton R/C Tarantula

tarantula_240x206.jpgSince being bitten by radioactive spiders, the Gizmodo staff is in no way fearful of arachnids. At all. Dropping one of these remote control tarantulas into a Gizmodo party would specifically not cause anyone to wet their pants (which may or may not be housing expensive test electronics, so be careful anyway).

For $25 we recommend using Uncle Milton to pull pranks on othersâ€”like those who are pregnant and/or have heart conditions and propensity for seizures. It also helps if they are under 4 1/2 feet tall.

Hit the jump for a video we found that may or may not be of this product.

Sorry to those who thought that the jump video would be a campy, 50s, giant tarantula horror flick. â€“ Mark Wilson

Product Page [via crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles