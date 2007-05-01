Ulead VideoStudio 11: Another to edit AVCHD Format

We've heard a lot of complaining about the paucity of editing tools for the nascent AVCHD video format, and now Ulead VideoStudio 11 Plus comes along with that capability and a lot more. With AVCHD originator Panasonic's latest solid-state camcorders using the format, and Sony rocking more cameras using it just the other day, the ability to edit that footage is long overdue.

Hey, that format's fo' reals, and is here to stay, right? Yep. Well, what else can Ulead VideoStudio 11 do?

Also along for the ride with this latest version is Windows Vista compatibility, an MPEG Optimizer that helps you get the most out of video compression, and Ulead's wizard-based interface that makes it easy to accomplish complex tasks. And the Plus version also lets you author HD DVDs if you have such a burner.

We've used previous versions of Ulead VideoStudio, and found the software to be a good value. It's a whole lot more stable than its Pinnacle Studio rival, which was also recently updated. VideoStudio is priced right at $70 for the standard version (no AVCHD editing capability) and $100 for the Plus version, and both ship sometime in May.

Product Page [Ulead]