TViX M-5100SH: Trashcan-shaped HD Player Exactly Like Last Week's TiVX M-4100SH

Last Friday we mentioned the M-4000SA and its fully H.264-capable brother the M-4100SH. Well, apparently the M-4xxx series' mum is like Cartman's and they also have a secret sister: the M-5100SH. This 3.5-inch hard drive HD player is just like the M-4100SH except for a higher price tag, which will buy you its Tron-like trashcan shape. Hit the jump for a big picture of the back showing all its private parts and the quite amazing technical details.

For $US439 the M-5100SH will give you exactly the same H.264 decoding and DVD .iso image playback, thanks to the Sigma EM8623 processor, the same HDMI output and the same Full HD 1080p ouput as the M-4100SH, which only costs $US359. Even the distributor points out this fact in the product order page.

Like the 4100SH, the 5100SH also comes with two USB 2.0 host ports, one USB 2.0 target port, Ethernet, Multi I/O port, S-Video, composite, component and digital audio output via S/PDIF and coaxial.

Full specifications Main Chipset: Sigma Design EM8623

Video: Formats: WMV9 (DRM, WMV9 Pro & Advanced Profile Not Supported), WMV HD (DRM Not Supported), AVI, MPG, VOB, MP4, ASF, TP, TRP Codecs: MPEG 1/2/3/4, XVID, H.264, AVCHD Camcoder, DiVX

Resolution: Up to 1920 x 1080P including 1920 x 1080i

Photos: JPG

Audio: MP3, WMA (lossy only), AAC, FLAC, OGG, PCM, M4A (DRM Not Supported), Multimedia Digital Sound, DTS Pass Through & Down Mixing

HDD: SATA 3.5"

Connectivity: USB 2.0 Host (2 Ports) USB 2.0 Target (1 Port) LAN (10/100 Mbps) ODD Support FTP, SAMBA & NFS SHOUTcast Internet Radio Optional USB Wireless LAN Optional Digital Tuner

A/V In/Out: Video: Component, S-Video, Composite, HDMI Audio: Digital: Coaxial, Optical/Analog: Stereo

File System Formats: NTFS, FAT32

Languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Korean

Memory: Main: 128 MB Flash: 16 MB

Power: 90~240V Free Voltage

Dimensions: 131mm (diameter), 185mm (height) Weight 1280g (w/o HDD)

Subtitles: Text Subtitles: SMI, SUB, SRT, SQT, AQT, UTF, LRC Image Subtitles: SUB (with IDX)

VFD Display: 7 Alpha-Numeric Character, 5 Numeric Character Display

As I said a few days ago: yummy, although I'll pass on its looks and go the M-4100SH route instead.

