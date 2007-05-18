TViX HD M-4000SA: Hard Drive Case Plays HD DiVX, H.264 and Full DVD Movies

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The TViX HD M-4000SA is a case for 3.5" SATA hard drives that can output 1080i video through component and DVI outputs. It's going to be available in Korea from May 30 but, like all DViCO stuff, it won't be late before is available elsewhere for around $230.

What I like best about the TViX HD M-4000SA is its DVD Jukebox ability: It allows you to store ISO and IFO format DVD images, which you can browse and playback, keeping access to the DVD menus. Being the movie junkie that I am (with more than a thousand original DVDs here), that means all my Russ Meyer Kubrick, Wilder and Coppola can be easily available from one place, with no painful ripping necessary. And even when that can make you run out of space quickly, you can always expand the space using either bigger drives or external USB 2.0 units. Full specs and a picture of the back with the optional terrestrial TV receiver after the jump.

TViX HD M-4000SA

Main Chipset: Sigma Design EM8621
VFD Display: 7 Alpha-Numeric Character, 5 Numeric Display
Video: Format: WMV9()no dm, do nat support WMV9 Pro nor WMV9 Advanced profile), WMV HD(no dm), avi, mpg, vod, mp4, asf, tp, trp Codec: MPEG 1/2/4, DivX, XVID
Up to 1920 x 1080i
Audio: MP3, WMA(lossy only), AAC, FLAC, Ogg, PCM, MP4(no dm),br /> Multimedia Digital Sound, DTS Pass Through and Down MixingDTS Pass Through and Down Mixing
Photo: JPG
Connections: USB2.0 Host 2 Ports
USB2.0 Target 1 Port
LAN(10/100Mbps)
WLAN(Optional)
AV In / Out: Video: DVI, Component, S-Video, Composite
Digital : Coaxial, Optical / Analog: Stereo
File System Formats: NTFS, FAT32
Subtitle: Text Subtitle: smi,sub,srt, sqt, aqt, utf, lrc
Image Subtitle : sub(with idx)
ODD Support: Through USB 2.0 Host*
Language: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Korean
FAN: 40mm Brushless FAN
FAN Control: Temperature Sensing Variable Speed
Memory: Main: 64 Mbyte / Flash: 8 Mbyte
Internal Power: 90~240V Free Voltage
Dimension: 183 x 139 x 75mm
Weight: 710g, 1.3kg(with HDD)

Yes, the TViX HD M-4000SA doesn't support full HDTV or HDMI, even while DViCO says that it will be able to play 1,920 x 1,080 video files in the specs. However, for most people this will be more than enough right now. For those with HDMI-only sets, DVI-HDMI adapters are readily available. – Jesus Diaz

Product page [TViX via Impress AV Watch] US Site [TViX USA]

