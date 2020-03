Walter Pichler's TV-Helmet was made in 1967. What's sad is that today's head mounted displays are no less obtrusive to wear. (Although updating this headpiece with a 1080p panel and 7.1 audio would go a long ways towards getting me to put one on.)

The helmet is constructed of polyester, plexiglas, PVC, aluminum, and inflatable elements (AKA WaterWings). (Sorry, mid century material fetishists, no asbestos.)

TV-Helmet [WMMNA]