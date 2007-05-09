Trey Gaming Chair: Both an Office Chair and a Gentleman

While your standard office chair is great for when you need to file your taxes and a bean bag is great for when you're getting lazy in the living room, there's rarely a time you'll be able to use one for the other's purpose. That's why this Trey Gaming Chair is so neat, especially for dorms and apartments where space is tight.

The chair looks like a normal chair at first, but you can detatch the back or the bottom in order to turn it into a stool, a rocking chair, a tray, a tiny chair or a foot rest. All this at a price of $239, and you've got the perfect chair for college kids.

Product Page [TreyChair via Gearlog]