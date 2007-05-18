TrekStor's Media Hard Drive Stores and Plays Movies on Your TV

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

It's not the first media hard drive we've seen, but TrekStor's new MovieStation gets kudos for being one of the biggest. The MovieStation stores up to 500GB worth of media and can connect straight to your TV (without the help of your PC). On the video front, the drive supports all of the popular formats from MPEG to DivX. It'll even play your HD content. Audio-wise, there's no AAC support, but you do get MP3, WAV, WMA, and OGG. Like other media drives, it also comes with a remote control. Pricing starts at $299 for 250GB and $399 for 500GB. – Louis Ramirez

Product Page

