The latest music player from Trekstor, a company who's given us the oddly shaped Vibez, has been named the Sweez. Besides weighing just one ounce, the Sweez has FM playback, 1 or 2GB storage, a neckband, plays back MP3/WMA/WAV/WMA-DRM10 and features USB2.0 support. All in all it's nothing revolutionary since we've seen so many USB stick-shaped MP3 players that our feces is starting to be shaped like them.

But hey, we're sure somebody's interested in the Sweez. Lands soon at $59 and $79.