Transformers Watches Make You Feel, Look Like a Kid Again

transformerswatches1.jpgIf you're one of the few people (like us) still eagerly awaiting the summer blockbuster spectacular Transformers, you'll love these transformers watches from Seiko.

They may be goofy, and they may be supremely low tech, but they're definitely made for the nine-year-old boy inside of you. Note: we said the nine-year-old inside of you, not the nineteen-year-old co-ed you have locked up in the basement. By the way, we've called the cops on you Mark Wilson.

transformerswatches2.jpgâ€“ Jason Chen

Seiko Product Hits Retail [Hasbro]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

