As if the Transformers watches weren't cheap and tacky enough, take a look at these Transformers movie shirts. They're actually life-sized wearable animated.gifs, which light up like the $5 lapdance joint we frequent when CES rolls around.

Although we still have faith in the movie, all these cheap accessories and tie ins aren't doing much for public confidence. Click on each shirt if you don't value your eyeballs in anyway.

Ain't It Cool [via Crunchgear]