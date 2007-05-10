Toughen Up Your Mac Mini With VictorSystems

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wolfcastlemini.jpg

There are some great Mac Mini setups out there, but none of them would hold up to military conditions. Enter VictorSystems. They took your typical pint-sized Mac and covered it in aluminum armor, wrought plates and finned heat sinks. Now the Mini is combat ready.

But what good is a beefed-up Mac if you don't have equally tough peripherals? You can also pick up tough-as-nails keyboards, monitors, mice or even speakers. No word on pricing, but expect a decent price jump for a Mini that could beat you up.â€“ Ben Longo


Rugged Mac mini designed for military use [Slash Gear]

