Microsoft Touchscreen DigiDesk: All Work, No Play

It'll be a long time before anything like this makes it into the mainstream, but Microsoft's DigiDesk concept is a geek's dream come true. It's basically a giant laptop with two touch-sensitive panes. You can re-size windows, scan documents and even perform voice searches with just a few taps of the display. The video after the jump shows the desk in action, though unfortunately it's a little heavy on the business features of the desk and doesn't even scratch the kind of media possibilities something like this could have.

Microsoft's Awe-inspiring DigiDesk Concept [Gizmowatch]