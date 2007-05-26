Touchless Phone Concept From A Parallel Universe

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This is the latest scifi-slash-absurd design concept from branko Lukic. The Tarati is a phone with no keys, you pass your fingers through the keyholes to dial. Lukic describes it best:

Tarati enables the user to connect with others by passing fingers, in order, through key holes. This action of dialing alone is a more magical experience and, hence, more indicative of what's really happening beyond the visible realm. ... Tarati beckons the user to "touch" someone without physically touching a single key. Its design reflects human connectivity in a less material/mechanical, more sensual, way.

Reach out and touch someone, eh? Sounds like a good commercial jingle for a rotary phone company. –Noah Robischon

nonObject Design Fiction No4: Tarati [Video]

