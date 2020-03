Intel may remain the big gorilla, but AMD is making a lot of friends. After Dell said it would offer chips with AMD, Toshiba decided to follow suit, with plans for 20% of its US and European models to sport the alterno-chip. The AMD models, the first of which are due towards the end of summer, will be—yep, you guessed it—cheaper than comparable Intel machines. But does that mean they won't be as good?

Toshiba to use AMD chip in laptop PCs [Reuters]