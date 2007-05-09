Toshiba Full HD Qosmio G40: Santa Rosa and HD-DVD-R

The gigantastic high-definition Toshiba Qosmio G40 someone leaked last month

is out in Japan and soon it will be available all over the world. As expected, it comes along with the Qosmio F40 just in time to join all that hot Santa Rosa action from LG, Samsung and HP.

Unlike the HP Dragon, that 20-inch titan that can be used as a laptop, desktop, surf board and truck loading bay, the 17-inch panoramic Qosmio G40 is a full high definition beast. It's powered by a NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT with 256MB of RAM, running at 1,920 x 1,200 pixel. The top of the line model comes with a Core 2 Duo T7300 processor, 320GB hard drive and a HD DVD player/recorder built-in, plus 1 GB of flash RAM for accelerated Vista operation. To complement its HDTV capability it also comes with digital/analog TV tuner (yes, that thing on the side is the antenna), remote control and four speakers, plus HDMI and S/PDIF digital AV outputs.

Enough? Not really. This technological terror even comes with more stuff, right after the jump.

All the Toshiba Qosmio G40 models come loaded with 1 GB of PC2-5300 RAM, 5 USB 2.0 ports, FireWire, a PC Card type 2 and Express Card/54 slot, a flash memory card reader supporting all flavors including Memory Stick Pro and the obligatory Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11a/b/g wireless connectivity and mini-D-Sub15 and S-Video video outputs. To round it all, it has an integrated 1.9 megapixel web camera and a finger print sensor.

Of course, this all comes at a price: expect $3.600 (430,000 yen) and 11 pounds to tote around. On the bright side, for that you get both a computer and a defensive weapon to use in medieval tournaments.

The F40 only has a 1,280 x 800 15.4-inch screen, but it's not much lighter at 8.8 pounds. The top of the line includes a NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS video card with 128MB, 160 GB hard drive, digital/analog TV tuner and wireless. Price would be around $2,090. The lower end model, going at $1,800 in Japan, will only have an Intel GM965 Express for the graphics and takes the HD down to 120 GB.