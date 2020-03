I'm not sure why you'd want HD DVD in your car, but just in case, Toshiba and Alpine have created this car-friendly duo which brings HD DVD straight to your dashboard. The player is accompanied by Toshiba's touchscreen, which has the brains to sense when your finger's shadow is hovering above the panel (that way you won't smudge or grease up your screen). The unit is expected to come out in 2008.

