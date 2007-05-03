Topcon GR3 GPS Receiver: The Mr T of Navigation?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The Topcon GR3 looks more like a heavy-duty flashlight than a GPS receiver. It looks like the kind of tool that Bruce Willis would use in one of the Die Hard movies to bop the bad guy over the head - or Ashton Kutcher if he's being a cheeky beggar. Really a tool for surveyors who need pinpoint accuracy - it uses 36 satellites to give you results down to the last milimeter - the GR3 is built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions. It has just won a prestigious award in Germany (making it more like David Hasselhoff than Mr T, perhaps) for design. But it's expensive: you won't get any change out of $22,000. â€“ Ad Dugdale

