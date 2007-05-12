Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Top 5 Painless TiVo Mods for Mortals

tivo_s3_tight.jpg

If you're a TiVo jockey and want to get in on the TiVo hack-o-ramaâ€”but you're not a hackerâ€”you might want to take a look at the top five TiVo hacks from our buddy Dave Zatz.

Top of the list is that 30-second skip function, where TiVo slyly hides a capability that can only be activated with a certain combination of key presses (Select, Play, Select, 3. 0, select while you're playing a recording), thus avoiding lawsuits but retaining one of the box's best functions. Once you've entered this combination, you can blast through commercial breaks with a few presses of the ->| button. It's is the lowest effort/highest return hack on the list.

There's more!

Zatz also explains how you can expand your TiVo's storage (a bit more difficult than the other hacks), transfer video to TiVo (which, alas, is not possible with our Series3 HD TiVo), removing TiVoToGo DRM (also not possible on the Series3 yet), and streaming music over your home network.

This is a useful list for those who aren't comfortable performing major surgery but are beyond wearing TiVo ears on a blind date. â€“ Charlie White

Top 5 TiVo Hacks (for non-hackers) [Zatz Not Funny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles