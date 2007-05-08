TiVo Series 3 eSATA Upgrade FAQ

The guys at tivocommunity have a nice FAQ up about how to upgrade your TiVo Series 3 with an external eSATA drive. Although it's not "officially supported", with the maximum 1TB external drive in addition to the internal one, you can get a good 1.25TB chunk of space to hold all your shows.

Head over to the forums to find out which drives and enclosures have been confirmed to workâ€”which should be updated frequentlyâ€”and various other gotchas you should look out for when doing your own upgrade. Brian will get right on it as soon as he's done cleaning the bodily fluids off.

