Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

TiVo Rolls Out Universal Swivel Search

swivel_search.jpgNo sooner had TiVo sent us a pair of TiVo antennae than the company rolls out Universal Swivel Search, a capability that could add considerable search power to the already kick-ass interface. Starting with a program you already like, Swivel Search suggests others you might enjoy.

It also shows you a list of the actors in that program you like, and then you can "swivel" to other programs in which those actors appear, or actors similar to them. It can also give you suggestions based on other viewers' feedback, and also finds shows using tags added to programs.

This is a lot more powerful than TiVo's current keyword search, which requires you to tediously enter characters without a keyboard. It's a clever idea, taking advantage of the strengths of the TiVo interface. Available to broadband connected TiVo users, this new search feature lets you wander around programs that are broadcast, on cable, and even on the Web.

TiVo says it will begin rolling out this update today, and gives you the opportunity to sign up to receive it as soon as possible at this URL. â€“ Charlie White

Universal Swivel Search Demo [TiVo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles