Tips for Defeating Shutter Lag

Looking for a speedy camera that can keep up with your fast-paced shots. The folks at the New York Times have some tips for snagging a camera with little shutter lag. Shutter lag is basically the amount of time it takes your camera to snap a photo.

As the NYT points out, there's no standard for measuring shutter lag, and it takes into account your camera's processor, as sensors inside your cam scram to calculate how much light is needed for your pic, the distance between your subject and you, and (on certain cameras) focus in on your subject's face. Here's how to beat it.

For starters, look for a cam's autofocus lag and shutter-release lag. The lower the number, the better. If it's action shots you want, look for a cam with a high ISO (that'll let you capture action in low light) or a burst mode (which will let you take photos in rapid fire mode). Finally, the easy way out is to splurge a little and buy a DSLR. DSLRs don't suffer from shutter lag and considering their falling prices, we'd have to recommend the latter as well.

