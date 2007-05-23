Tiny Glasses TV Turns Japanese Commuters Into Zombies

Taking more than just a few pages from Snow Crash, this Teleglass T3-F eyeglasses add-on does for video what iPods have done for audioâ€”namely, allow you to watch it anywhere.

By clipping the video display to your eyeglasses, you can watch video from your iPod or other portable display device in one eye while supposedly paying attention to what you're doing with the other. Although that's technically good, we still don't want to see how many Japanese commuters accidentally step onto the tracks when watching this. At $US820, it's an expensive way to die.

