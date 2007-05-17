Time Projecting Laser Pointer

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

We recently groaned at the misnamed Laser Clock, wishing for a device that could actually project the time of day a half-mile away, and now our wish has been granted. This business end of this 650nm red laser pointer projects the time fo' reals, and also has a ballpoint pen on the other side.

Running on a couple of button cell batteries, we're not exactly sure how practical this is or even if it can actually project the time a half-mile, but it still looks like fun, and it's a hell of a lot better than that "laser" clock that can only project an image about 18 inches away. â€“ Charlie White

