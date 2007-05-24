This Heated Keyboard is the Best Thing Since the Heated Mouse

If you're anything like me, you'd have poor circulation and really cold hands even when it's 75 degrees outside. Don't feel sorry for me, because I'm going to order this heated keyboard.

It's AC powered and not USB powered, unlike the Thanko USB warming mouse, which means it should have no problems getting up to an optimal temperature in a reasonable amount of time. We're not sure whether it's the keys that are heated or if there's heat coming through the cracks, but either way this is totally better than improving circulation through exercise.

