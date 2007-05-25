TheraSpa Sound Therapy Eyeshades: You Might Want to Sleep on It

There isn't much to say about the TheraSpa Sound Therapy Eyeshades. Either you want a fruity-looking padded eyemask that hooks up to an MP3 player to lull you to sleep with the soothing sounds of death metal or you don't. Oh, it also comes with five pre-recorded sound programs, like Babbling Brook and Chirping Song Birds, but my guess is that they're nowhere near as relaxing as Dethklok.

That said, $40 for the mask strikes me as a bit high when you could just slap in some earbuds and a hold a pillow over your face for free.

Product Page [Brookstone via Crave]