The Wrap: Best of Monday Night's Feedbag

Big news from Moto and small updates from Apple are highlights of the midnight to dawn shift. Here's the links:
Guide to all the overnight Motorola coverage.
New phones galore from US announcement event.
Sony gets in bed with Italian craftsmen.
Sadly, just for a few showpieces... cross fingers for this kind of style in future releases?
Flexible screen tablet cum mobile phone.
Now that's a concept I want to see go commercial!
F-35 helmet display system with wide field binocular vision.
Awesomely freakish-looking high-tech. More tech should look this futuristic.
Apple gives some small bumps to MacBook line.
No Santa Rosa, just some bumps and price drops.